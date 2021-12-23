Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. Has $16.69 Million Stake in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. lifted its stake in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,860 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,760 shares during the period. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. owned 0.05% of Equifax worth $16,690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Equifax by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,562 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its stake in Equifax by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 4,223 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Equifax by 2.0% in the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 2,193 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Equifax by 2.0% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,549 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Equifax by 6.0% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 958 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 90.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on EFX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Equifax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Argus raised Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Truist boosted their price objective on Equifax from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Evercore ISI started coverage on Equifax in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered Equifax from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $261.68.

NYSE EFX opened at $283.40 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $280.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $263.74. The company has a market capitalization of $34.57 billion, a PE ratio of 50.16 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Equifax Inc. has a 12 month low of $161.87 and a 12 month high of $300.11.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 28.24% and a net margin of 14.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Equifax Inc. will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.61%.

About Equifax

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

