Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. Has $20.75 Million Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. lifted its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 371,024 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,572 shares during the quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $20,751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Comcast by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 85,171 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,856,000 after buying an additional 16,215 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Comcast by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 126,531 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $7,215,000 after purchasing an additional 9,482 shares during the last quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. boosted its stake in Comcast by 46.6% during the 2nd quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 47,168 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,690,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 327,616 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $18,681,000 after buying an additional 38,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 42,275 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,364,000 after buying an additional 3,969 shares during the last quarter. 82.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on CMCSA. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Comcast from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Comcast from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Comcast in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.88.

Shares of CMCSA opened at $49.03 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $224.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.76 and a 200 day moving average of $55.65. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $46.29 and a twelve month high of $61.80.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The cable giant reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $30.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.87 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 4th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.26%.

About Comcast

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

