Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. Has $249.40 Million Stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. trimmed its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 33.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,360,773 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 1,711,245 shares during the period. Cognizant Technology Solutions accounts for approximately 3.3% of Comgest Global Investors S.A.S.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. owned approximately 0.64% of Cognizant Technology Solutions worth $249,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 552,732 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $41,019,000 after buying an additional 120,995 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,562 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 1,097 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $225,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 561.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,323 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares during the period. Finally, ING Groep NV increased its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 53,885 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $3,999,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares during the period. 88.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CTSH has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cognizant Technology Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.08.

CTSH stock opened at $85.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $45.12 billion, a PE ratio of 24.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $80.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.73. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 1-year low of $66.19 and a 1-year high of $85.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The information technology service provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 10.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.12%.

In related news, EVP Andrew J. Stafford sold 6,422 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.87, for a total value of $519,347.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Becky Schmitt sold 2,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total value of $201,202.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,328 shares of company stock worth $737,719. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

