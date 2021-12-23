Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. Has $338.05 Million Stock Holdings in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. lessened its position in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 996,053 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 78,264 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms accounts for 4.4% of Comgest Global Investors S.A.S.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $338,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $430.00 to $466.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $500.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $410.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $398.21.

In related news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.89, for a total transaction of $526,675.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 8,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.22, for a total transaction of $2,814,342.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,190,988 shares of company stock worth $397,784,750 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FB stock opened at $330.45 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $331.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $345.49. The stock has a market cap of $919.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.59, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.29. Meta Platforms Inc. has a twelve month low of $244.61 and a twelve month high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The company had revenue of $29.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.71 earnings per share. Meta Platforms’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 13.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

