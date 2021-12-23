Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. Lowers Holdings in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. decreased its holdings in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 323,508 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 38,136 shares during the quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S.’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $23,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HDFC Bank in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HDFC Bank in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 35.7% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 935 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of HDFC Bank in the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 63.7% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 977 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. 17.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HDFC Bank alerts:

Shares of HDFC Bank stock opened at $63.51 on Thursday. HDFC Bank Limited has a 52-week low of $61.35 and a 52-week high of $84.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $70.11 and a 200 day moving average of $72.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $116.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.80.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.03. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 21.24% and a return on equity of 15.85%. The company had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th.

HDFC Bank Profile

HDFC Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, including commercial banking and treasury operations. The firm also provides financial services to upper and middle income individuals and corporations in India. It operates through the following segments: Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking and Other Banking Operations.

Recommended Story: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for HDFC Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HDFC Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.