Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. Makes New $9.72 Million Investment in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. bought a new position in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 12,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,723,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Equinix by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 105,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,514,000 after buying an additional 27,120 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Equinix by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 67,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,061,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equinix by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 4,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,727,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Equinix by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 1,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $853,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its stake in shares of Equinix by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 75 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $798.27, for a total transaction of $59,870.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $799.99, for a total value of $799,990.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,218 shares of company stock worth $971,829. 13.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Equinix from $879.00 to $939.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet downgraded Equinix from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Edward Jones downgraded Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. TD Securities upped their price objective on Equinix from $875.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Equinix from $915.00 to $950.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $886.12.

Equinix stock opened at $818.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $73.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 172.36, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.36. Equinix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $586.73 and a fifty-two week high of $885.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $803.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $814.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.97 by ($4.29). The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 6.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th were paid a $2.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $11.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 241.68%.

About Equinix

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data centre solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

