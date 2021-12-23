Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. Purchases 4,873 Shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. boosted its position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,873 shares during the quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. owned 0.12% of Avery Dennison worth $20,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Avery Dennison by 64.0% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Avery Dennison in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Bbva USA bought a new position in Avery Dennison in the second quarter valued at $48,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in Avery Dennison in the second quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Avery Dennison in the second quarter valued at $78,000. 87.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $225.08.

AVY stock opened at $207.15 on Thursday. Avery Dennison Co. has a 1 year low of $147.40 and a 1 year high of $229.24. The company has a market cap of $17.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.20, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $215.02 and a 200 day moving average of $214.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.10. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 46.22%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share. Avery Dennison’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Avery Dennison Co. will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is currently 30.46%.

In other Avery Dennison news, Director Bradley A. Alford sold 6,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.58, for a total transaction of $1,425,214.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Deena Baker-Nel sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total transaction of $303,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Avery Dennison Profile

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Label & Graphic Materials, Retail Branding & Information Solutions and Industrial & Healthcare Materials. The Label and Graphic Materials segment manufactures and sells Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison-brand pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials, Avery Dennison and Mactac brand graphics, and Avery Dennison brand reflective products.

