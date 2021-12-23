Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. Purchases 87,908 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. grew its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,341,172 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,908 shares during the quarter. Medtronic comprises approximately 3.8% of Comgest Global Investors S.A.S.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. owned about 0.17% of Medtronic worth $293,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MDT. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Medtronic by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,237 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $907,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Medtronic by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,026 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $872,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Medtronic by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 6,865 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $852,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Medtronic by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC now owns 12,475 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in Medtronic by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,736 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

In other Medtronic news, Director Richard H. Anderson purchased 5,010 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $103.26 per share, with a total value of $517,332.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $75,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MDT opened at $101.34 on Thursday. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $98.38 and a one year high of $135.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The company has a market cap of $136.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.20, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $115.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.69.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.03. Medtronic had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The company had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 21st. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.62%.

MDT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $146.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Truist Securities dropped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $142.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Medtronic from $145.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.52.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

