Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. Takes Position in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. purchased a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 142,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,083,000. Spotify Technology comprises approximately 0.4% of Comgest Global Investors S.A.S.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. owned 0.08% of Spotify Technology as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPOT. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Spotify Technology by 7.9% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 22,333,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,032,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641,852 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Spotify Technology by 3.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,265,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,309,432,000 after purchasing an additional 589,486 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Spotify Technology by 23.1% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,792,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,629,000 after purchasing an additional 900,683 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Spotify Technology by 7.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,677,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,552,000 after purchasing an additional 269,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt boosted its holdings in Spotify Technology by 9.2% in the second quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 2,385,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,448,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Spotify Technology from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Spotify Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Pivotal Research increased their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $300.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $308.36.

Shares of NYSE SPOT opened at $235.16 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $255.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $244.81. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 52-week low of $201.68 and a 52-week high of $387.44.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 1.31% and a negative return on equity of 4.29%. The business’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.68) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

About Spotify Technology

Spotify Technology SA is a digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. The company operates through the following segments: Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access of music and podcasts on computers, tablets, and mobile devices, users can connect through speakers, receivers, televisions, cars, game consoles, and smart watches.

