Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. Trims Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. trimmed its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,530,071 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105,809 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and comprises about 4.6% of Comgest Global Investors S.A.S.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. owned about 0.16% of Eli Lilly and worth $353,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legacy Bridge LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly and by 69.2% during the third quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Emfo LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 81.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LLY. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Eli Lilly and in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $311.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Cowen upped their price target on Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $262.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $284.83.

LLY opened at $266.50 on Thursday. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $161.78 and a twelve month high of $283.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market cap of $254.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.63, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $254.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $245.91.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.64 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 111.51% and a net margin of 21.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.83%.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 195,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.82, for a total value of $52,419,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 421,369 shares of company stock valued at $113,551,440. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

