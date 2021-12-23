Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires 1,433 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,953 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,433 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $11,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SWK. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 55.6% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 230.4% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the third quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 22.0% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 84.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SWK opened at $178.99 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52 week low of $167.65 and a 52 week high of $225.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.18 billion, a PE ratio of 15.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $186.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $191.70.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.30. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 19.70%. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 10.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is 28.14%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $207.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $234.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $227.00 to $219.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $189.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $222.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $212.25.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil & gas and infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the following three segments: Tools and Storage, Industrial, and Security.

