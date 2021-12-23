Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires 1,914 Shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,901 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,914 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.64% of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF worth $10,776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Avondale Wealth Management raised its holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 15,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 2,328 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 7,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 76.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 44,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,775,000 after purchasing an additional 19,124 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,073,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYY opened at $116.23 on Thursday. iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF has a 1-year low of $92.09 and a 1-year high of $118.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $115.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.88.

iShares Dow Jones US ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the broad United States equity market, and is consisted of all of the companies in the Dow Jones Large-Cap Index, Dow Jones Mid-Cap Index and Dow Jones Small-Cap Index.

