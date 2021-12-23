Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires 2,372 Shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,276 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,372 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.38% of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF worth $9,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IYG. FMR LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 6.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 38.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 86,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,059,000 after acquiring an additional 24,129 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $661,000. Rollins Financial bought a new position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 312.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 768,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,407,000 after acquiring an additional 582,365 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYG opened at $191.64 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $196.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $190.92. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF has a 1 year low of $144.95 and a 1 year high of $205.00.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Story: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.