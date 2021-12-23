Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires Shares of 309,548 Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 309,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,136,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.29% of Dimensional International Value ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $74,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $163,000. Finally, Intrua Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $216,000.

Shares of DFIV opened at $32.39 on Thursday. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 52-week low of $31.39 and a 52-week high of $34.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.27.

Further Reading: Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.