Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Boosts Holdings in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,148 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 324 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $10,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Activest Wealth Management lifted its holdings in HubSpot by 300.0% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 40 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in HubSpot by 4,600.0% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 47 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in HubSpot during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in HubSpot during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in HubSpot by 500.0% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 90 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 89.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get HubSpot alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on HUBS. Argus lifted their price target on shares of HubSpot from $930.00 to $970.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $953.00 price objective on the stock. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $680.00 to $870.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HubSpot has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $801.50.

Shares of HUBS opened at $678.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -408.76 and a beta of 1.68. HubSpot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $347.78 and a 12-month high of $866.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $779.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $683.63.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $339.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.42 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 6.50% and a negative return on equity of 7.59%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.34) earnings per share. Analysts predict that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other HubSpot news, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $837.96, for a total value of $18,435,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 11,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $796.04, for a total transaction of $9,170,380.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 74,787 shares of company stock valued at $57,242,649. 6.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About HubSpot

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Further Reading: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.