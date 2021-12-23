Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 199,007 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,667 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.16% of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF worth $10,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ISTB. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 125,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,490,000 after purchasing an additional 32,653 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,870,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 8,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Rice Partnership LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 746,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,268,000 after purchasing an additional 56,278 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF stock opened at $50.42 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.61 and a 200 day moving average of $51.01. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.39 and a 1 year high of $51.70.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a $0.058 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%.

