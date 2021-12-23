Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Boosts Stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,096 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $11,923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PSA. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the second quarter worth $26,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in Public Storage during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in Public Storage during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Public Storage by 72.7% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Public Storage during the third quarter valued at $37,000. 98.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PSA opened at $365.43 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $335.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $318.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $64.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.19. Public Storage has a twelve month low of $212.22 and a twelve month high of $369.34.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.23 by ($0.71). The business had revenue of $716.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $858.76 million. Public Storage had a return on equity of 34.52% and a net margin of 52.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.63 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Public Storage will post 12.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.58%.

In other Public Storage news, Director Heisz Leslie Stone sold 9,045 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.26, for a total transaction of $3,276,641.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 25,000 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.18, for a total transaction of $8,479,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on PSA. Raymond James upgraded shares of Public Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $350.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $321.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Public Storage from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $359.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Monday. Truist raised their price target on shares of Public Storage from $325.00 to $353.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Public Storage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $353.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $337.54.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

