Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Boosts Stake in SPDR Kensho Smart Mobility ETF (NYSEARCA:HAIL)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Kensho Smart Mobility ETF (NYSEARCA:HAIL) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 196,036 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,419 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 6.32% of SPDR Kensho Smart Mobility ETF worth $10,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HAIL. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in SPDR Kensho Smart Mobility ETF by 84.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Kensho Smart Mobility ETF by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 4,555 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Kensho Smart Mobility ETF by 80.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Kensho Smart Mobility ETF by 43.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 10,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 3,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Kensho Smart Mobility ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $111,000.

HAIL opened at $54.97 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.21. SPDR Kensho Smart Mobility ETF has a 12-month low of $52.29 and a 12-month high of $71.43.

