Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Boosts Stock Position in First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:DEED)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:DEED) by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 418,967 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,816 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 3.93% of First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF worth $10,868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DEED. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $200,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $259,000. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 16,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 3,293 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $452,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $472,000.

NYSEARCA DEED opened at $25.83 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.93. First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF has a 1-year low of $25.64 and a 1-year high of $26.59.

