Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Buys 17,959 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 20.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,887 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,959 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $11,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 4,834 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 5,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 7,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 15,808 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

In other news, Director Alison Davis sold 1,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.17, for a total value of $193,728.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.55, for a total value of $1,085,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 21,491 shares of company stock valued at $2,064,444 and sold 158,965 shares valued at $16,323,313. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FISV. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on Fiserv from $153.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Fiserv from $138.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on Fiserv from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Edward Jones raised Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fiserv currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.25.

Shares of Fiserv stock opened at $106.19 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $70.11 billion, a PE ratio of 55.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.83. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.06 and a 52 week high of $127.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $102.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 8.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

Recommended Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.