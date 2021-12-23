Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Buys 21,731 Shares of First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW) by 19.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 132,841 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,731 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.84% of First Trust Water ETF worth $11,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Water ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 109.1% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 55.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Water ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Water ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $148,000.

Shares of FIW stock opened at $92.28 on Thursday. First Trust Water ETF has a 12 month low of $70.35 and a 12 month high of $95.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $91.45 and a 200-day moving average of $88.27.

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

