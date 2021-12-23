Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Buys 5,647 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 135,446 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,647 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.51% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF worth $11,800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,287,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,307,000 after purchasing an additional 26,718 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 987,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,672,000 after acquiring an additional 110,752 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 530,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,119,000 after acquiring an additional 9,965 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 500,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,578,000 after acquiring an additional 40,274 shares during the period. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 169.3% during the 3rd quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 427,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,595,000 after acquiring an additional 268,460 shares during the period.

Shares of SLYG stock opened at $91.01 on Thursday. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $74.74 and a 1 year high of $96.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.28.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

