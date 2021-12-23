Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lessened its stake in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 84,680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,644 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.08% of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $12,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 452.5% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,773,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $400,335,000 after acquiring an additional 2,271,417 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16,809.9% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,019,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,063,000 after buying an additional 1,013,467 shares during the last quarter. Dow Chemical Co. DE acquired a new position in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $129,915,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,135.0% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 855,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $123,490,000 after buying an additional 786,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its position in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 131.0% in the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 1,183,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $170,867,000 after buying an additional 671,244 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of TLT opened at $149.82 on Thursday. iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $133.19 and a 1 year high of $158.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.23.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.168 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%.

About iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

