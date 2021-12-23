Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $10.03 Million Holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lowered its stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,804 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,520 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $10,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 43,713.6% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,639 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 9,617 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the third quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 2,514.3% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 183 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. 77.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

In other Veeva Systems news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.00, for a total transaction of $28,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.16, for a total value of $3,095,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,627 shares of company stock worth $7,158,200 over the last three months. 13.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE VEEV opened at $261.25 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $295.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $306.11. The company has a market capitalization of $40.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.85, a PEG ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 0.78. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $235.74 and a 1-year high of $343.96.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The technology company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.09. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 24.59%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Veeva Systems from $296.00 to $282.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Veeva Systems in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $335.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. UBS Group lowered their price target on Veeva Systems from $320.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Veeva Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $330.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Veeva Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $334.61.

Veeva Systems Profile

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

Read More: Cost of Capital

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV).

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.