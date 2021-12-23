Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $10.24 Million Holdings in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 152,911 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,067 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in V.F. were worth $10,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VFC. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in V.F. in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of V.F. by 41.2% during the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 435 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of V.F. by 101.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 615 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of V.F. by 57.6% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 791 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of V.F. by 73.1% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 959 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. 92.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Laura W. Lang sold 7,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.40, for a total transaction of $567,575.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of V.F. from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of V.F. from $94.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of V.F. from $85.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. OTR Global cut shares of V.F. to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of V.F. from $106.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, V.F. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.79.

V.F. stock opened at $69.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $27.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. V.F. Co. has a twelve month low of $65.34 and a twelve month high of $90.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $73.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.84.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The textile maker reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. V.F. had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 31.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that V.F. Co. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This is a boost from V.F.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.31%.

About V.F.

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

