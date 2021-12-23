Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $10.42 Million Stock Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 269,126 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,220 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $10,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.1% during the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 71,962,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,838,924,000 after purchasing an additional 3,523,179 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 6.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 57,919,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,284,943,000 after purchasing an additional 3,279,454 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 7.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,548,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747,054 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,294,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,123,000 after purchasing an additional 411,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 35.3% during the second quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 8,188,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,052,000 after purchasing an additional 2,137,578 shares during the last quarter.

SCHF opened at $38.57 on Thursday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $35.52 and a twelve month high of $40.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.64.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

