Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $11.24 Million Position in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC cut its holdings in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 657,484 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,612 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 2.00% of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust worth $11,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Barber Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 3.6% in the second quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 425,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,327,000 after buying an additional 14,935 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust in the second quarter valued at $600,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 9.1% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 115,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after buying an additional 9,615 shares in the last quarter. Snider Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust in the second quarter valued at $186,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 12.9% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 44,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 5,057 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of OUNZ stock opened at $17.54 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.47. Van Eck Merk Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $16.33 and a 12 month high of $19.03.

