Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $9.80 Million Holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DDIV)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC decreased its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DDIV) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 309,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,674 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 22.09% of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF worth $9,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 27,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,000 after buying an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF by 86.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 16,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 7,414 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after buying an additional 8,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF by 105.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,000 after buying an additional 16,005 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF stock opened at $33.42 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.05. First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $24.34 and a 52 week high of $35.11.

