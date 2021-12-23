Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Increases Holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS) by 7.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 151,056 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,057 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.73% of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF worth $11,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 5,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Applied Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Applied Capital LLC now owns 28,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,076,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA AVUS opened at $78.84 on Thursday. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $61.67 and a 1-year high of $80.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $78.75 and a 200-day moving average of $76.26.

