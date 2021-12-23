Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Increases Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 6.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,007 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $10,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 17 Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb in the second quarter valued at $1,027,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its holdings in Chubb by 1.7% in the third quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 19,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,386,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Chubb by 1.8% in the second quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 140,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,315,000 after purchasing an additional 2,459 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chubb by 5.6% in the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 58,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,280,000 after purchasing an additional 3,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chubb by 2.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,269,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,152,118,000 after purchasing an additional 179,230 shares during the last quarter. 86.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 30,925 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.97, for a total value of $6,091,297.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 15,385 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.01, for a total transaction of $3,000,228.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 74,804 shares of company stock valued at $14,255,494. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CB stock opened at $188.38 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $81.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.59, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Chubb Limited has a 12 month low of $144.00 and a 12 month high of $197.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $188.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $178.69.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $9.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.21 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 9.01%. Chubb’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.00 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 12.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. Chubb’s payout ratio is 16.28%.

CB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Chubb from $198.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Chubb in a research report on Sunday, October 10th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Chubb in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.88.

About Chubb

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

