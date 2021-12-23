Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Increases Stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 161,626 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,783 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $9,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in AstraZeneca during the third quarter worth approximately $7,581,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in AstraZeneca by 29.8% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 37,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,231,000 after purchasing an additional 8,549 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in AstraZeneca by 11.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 142,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,453,000 after purchasing an additional 14,167 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in AstraZeneca by 67.3% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 4,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AstraZeneca during the second quarter worth approximately $1,392,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AZN. Bryan, Garnier & Co cut AstraZeneca to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, November 29th. TheStreet lowered AstraZeneca from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AstraZeneca currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.50.

AstraZeneca stock opened at $58.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.13. AstraZeneca PLC has a fifty-two week low of $46.48 and a fifty-two week high of $64.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $58.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.50.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.08). AstraZeneca had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 29.53%. The company had revenue of $9.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 48.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

