Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Increases Stake in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 21.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,111 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after buying an additional 9,006 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $11,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Coinbase Global during the 2nd quarter worth $1,059,000. IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,110,000. Private Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 1,382.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 40,288 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $9,165,000 after purchasing an additional 37,570 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Coinbase Global by 53.5% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 26,945 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $6,131,000 after acquiring an additional 9,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Coinbase Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,635,000. Institutional investors own 21.31% of the company’s stock.

In other Coinbase Global news, President Emilie Choi sold 17,414 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.04, for a total value of $5,642,832.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Surojit Chatterjee sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.29, for a total transaction of $7,105,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 655,389 shares of company stock valued at $205,261,892.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on COIN shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $360.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $444.00 price target on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $337.00 to $387.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $420.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $330.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $378.80.

COIN stock opened at $254.55 on Thursday. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a twelve month low of $208.00 and a twelve month high of $429.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $302.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $264.23.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.17). Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 89.37% and a net margin of 49.96%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 14.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coinbase Global Company Profile

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy. The company provides primary financial account for the cryptoeconomy, a platform to invest, store, spend, earn, and use crypto assets; an online marketplace for hedge funds, money managers, and corporations; and a platform with technology and services to developers, merchants, and asset issuers that enables them to build applications that leverage crypto protocols.

