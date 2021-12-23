Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Increases Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD) by 93.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,103 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,655 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.96% of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF worth $10,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in XSD. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 196,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,706,000 after purchasing an additional 29,207 shares during the last quarter. Marks Wealth LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,550,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 158,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,397,000 after purchasing an additional 5,148 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $17,697,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 62,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,013,000 after purchasing an additional 5,694 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of XSD opened at $238.02 on Thursday. SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF has a 52-week low of $157.26 and a 52-week high of $250.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $231.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $206.49.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index. The S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index represents the Semiconductor sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

