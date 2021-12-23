Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Invests $10.20 Million in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 201,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,204,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 3.92% of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 41,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,078,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $140,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $271,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $332,000. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 5.2% in the third quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 373,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,881,000 after buying an additional 18,612 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF stock opened at $50.43 on Thursday. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.18 and a fifty-two week high of $52.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.48.

Recommended Story: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.