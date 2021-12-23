Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases 3,306 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 10.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,389 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,306 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $10,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FTNT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Fortinet by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,725 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,429,000 after acquiring an additional 2,678 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Fortinet by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 53,530 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,777,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Fortinet by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 193,368 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,059,000 after acquiring an additional 21,868 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new position in Fortinet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $961,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in Fortinet by 109.3% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 24,854 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,920,000 after acquiring an additional 12,981 shares during the period. 68.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on FTNT shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Fortinet from $335.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Fortinet from $335.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Fortinet from $293.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Fortinet from $248.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Fortinet from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $315.73.

In other Fortinet news, VP Michael Xie sold 2,088 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.80, for a total value of $684,446.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP John Whittle sold 2,410 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.47, for a total transaction of $798,842.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 18,863 shares of company stock valued at $6,257,004 in the last three months. 18.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $348.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $56.92 billion, a PE ratio of 104.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $329.93 and its 200-day moving average is $297.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.80. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $137.31 and a 52 week high of $355.35.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $867.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $812.21 million. Fortinet had a net margin of 17.74% and a return on equity of 47.46%. Fortinet’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

