Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases 38,753 Shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK) by 19.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 233,093 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,753 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.78% of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF worth $10,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 2,285.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 562,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,791,000 after purchasing an additional 538,456 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 38.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 251,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,992,000 after acquiring an additional 69,988 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 28.3% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 124,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,956,000 after acquiring an additional 27,526 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 25.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,457,000 after acquiring an additional 23,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 32.9% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 101,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,842,000 after acquiring an additional 25,191 shares in the last quarter.

BLOK opened at $46.52 on Thursday. Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF has a 52-week low of $33.38 and a 52-week high of $64.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $53.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.25.

