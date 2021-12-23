Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases 830 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,431 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 830 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $11,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWKS. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 199,671 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $38,287,000 after purchasing an additional 4,221 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 8,752 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,678,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 51,777 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $9,928,000 after purchasing an additional 6,313 shares during the period. 73.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 2,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.27, for a total transaction of $486,485.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.01, for a total value of $1,570,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 58,465 shares of company stock valued at $9,410,423. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SWKS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Summit Insights cut Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Mizuho raised their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $215.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. B. Riley decreased their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $245.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Skyworks Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.42.

Shares of Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $152.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $25.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.99, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $160.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $172.59. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $142.00 and a twelve month high of $204.00.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 32.70% and a net margin of 29.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 10.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.97%.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

