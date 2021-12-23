Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases 968 Shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,303 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 968 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Innovative Industrial Properties worth $9,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IIPR. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 147.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 90.9% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. 75.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Innovative Industrial Properties news, Chairman Alan D. Gold sold 2,987 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.95, for a total transaction of $101,408.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Alan D. Gold sold 804 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.63, for a total transaction of $27,842.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,158 shares of company stock valued at $176,768 in the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

IIPR stock opened at $252.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 80.69 and a current ratio of 80.69. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $160.91 and a 52 week high of $288.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $260.69 and its 200 day moving average is $233.93. The firm has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.24 and a beta of 1.47.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.04. Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 58.40% and a return on equity of 7.10%. The company had revenue of $53.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.80 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. Innovative Industrial Properties’s payout ratio is currently 138.57%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $256.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.43.

About Innovative Industrial Properties

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of industrial properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New York, North Dakota, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

