Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Raises Position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) by 6.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,829 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,316 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $12,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Airbnb by 119.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 196,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,075,000 after acquiring an additional 106,844 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Airbnb by 114.8% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 69,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,687,000 after acquiring an additional 37,297 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Airbnb by 38.6% in the third quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 38,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,490,000 after acquiring an additional 10,781 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Airbnb by 165.0% in the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,470,000 after acquiring an additional 10,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its stake in Airbnb by 5.4% in the second quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 17,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,711,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.59, for a total transaction of $7,195,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.25, for a total transaction of $1,662,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,204,824 shares of company stock valued at $220,608,091. 36.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $169.29 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12 month low of $129.71 and a 12 month high of $219.94. The company has a market cap of $107.57 billion and a PE ratio of -14.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $178.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.15.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.38. Airbnb had a negative net margin of 80.74% and a negative return on equity of 102.24%. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut Airbnb from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $195.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Airbnb in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set a “sell” rating and a $132.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Airbnb from $174.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Airbnb from $152.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on Airbnb from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.95.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

