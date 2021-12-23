Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Raises Position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 226.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 219,184 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 152,005 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.12% of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $11,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 75,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,849,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares during the period. B&D White Capital Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,238,000. Meritage Portfolio Management raised its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 21.8% in the third quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 144,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,413,000 after buying an additional 25,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliance Wealth Management Group raised its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 7.2% in the third quarter. Alliance Wealth Management Group now owns 21,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after buying an additional 1,426 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHO opened at $50.86 on Thursday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $50.81 and a 1-year high of $51.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.99.

