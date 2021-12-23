Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV) by 199.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,065 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 59,282 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.96% of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF worth $12,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bridge Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 107.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC now owns 78,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,645,000 after buying an additional 40,734 shares during the last quarter. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,124,000 after purchasing an additional 5,036 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 4,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 257.8% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 7,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 5,349 shares in the last quarter.

EDV stock opened at $142.87 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $140.27 and a 200 day moving average of $139.12. Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $121.99 and a 52 week high of $153.00.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Treasury STRIPS 20-30 Year Equal Par Bond Index.

