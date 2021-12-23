Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 17,791 Shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF (NASDAQ:DVLU)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC decreased its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF (NASDAQ:DVLU) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 513,773 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,791 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 48.93% of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF worth $12,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $137,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $211,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 73,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after buying an additional 10,217 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 68,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 12,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF by 109.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 36,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 19,025 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of DVLU stock opened at $24.56 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.84 and a 200-day moving average of $24.19. First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF has a 12-month low of $17.69 and a 12-month high of $25.68.

