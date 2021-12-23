Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 203,544 Shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC decreased its stake in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) by 41.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 282,438 shares of the company’s stock after selling 203,544 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in NIO were worth $10,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NIO in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in shares of NIO by 124.8% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIO in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of NIO in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NIO by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 29.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NIO alerts:

NYSE:NIO opened at $29.85 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.28. Nio Inc – has a 12 month low of $27.79 and a 12 month high of $66.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $46.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.15 and a beta of 2.47.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter. NIO had a negative return on equity of 37.62% and a negative net margin of 29.97%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Nio Inc – will post -0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NIO. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of NIO from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of NIO in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. HSBC cut their price objective on shares of NIO from $69.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NIO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of NIO from $70.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NIO has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.06.

About NIO

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO).

Receive News & Ratings for NIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.