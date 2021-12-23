Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 4,395 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 144,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,395 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $11,922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the second quarter valued at $4,490,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 5.7% during the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 186,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,381,000 after purchasing an additional 10,104 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 3.0% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 533,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,608,000 after purchasing an additional 15,401 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 26.3% during the second quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 212,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,370,000 after purchasing an additional 44,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 172.9% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 76,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,282,000 after purchasing an additional 48,677 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

OTIS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Otis Worldwide from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Barclays decreased their target price on Otis Worldwide from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Otis Worldwide in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Vertical Research began coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They set a “sell” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.49.

NYSE OTIS opened at $84.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $35.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.90 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $83.54 and its 200-day moving average is $85.19. Otis Worldwide Co. has a one year low of $61.28 and a one year high of $92.84.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 38.50% and a net margin of 8.55%. Otis Worldwide’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.04%.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.