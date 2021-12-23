Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 8,025 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC decreased its position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 190,278 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 8,025 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $11,761,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 131.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 462 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 99.6% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 481 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. 75.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MPC opened at $63.10 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $64.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.92. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.00 and a fifty-two week high of $68.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.02. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 0.50% and a net margin of 8.85%. The firm had revenue of $32.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.00) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.56%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Marathon Petroleum from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.38.

In other Marathon Petroleum news, Director Charles E. Bunch bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $64.30 per share, for a total transaction of $64,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

