Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) VP Sells $521,061.74 in Stock

Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) VP George J. Getman sold 7,097 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total value of $521,061.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Community Bank System stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Thursday, hitting $74.17. 115,306 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 214,851. The firm has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.12 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.01. Community Bank System, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.24 and a 52-week high of $82.53.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.02. Community Bank System had a net margin of 30.78% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The firm had revenue of $156.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Community Bank System, Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.59%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Community Bank System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Community Bank System by 715.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 473 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of Community Bank System in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Community Bank System by 131.3% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 650 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Community Bank System by 27.7% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,084 shares of the bank’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

About Community Bank System

Community Bank System, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of retail, business, and municipal banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The Banking segment offers array of lending and depository-related products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal enterprises.

