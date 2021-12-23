Comparing Cardax (OTCMKTS:CDXI) & Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX)

Cardax (OTCMKTS:CDXI) and Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

48.4% of Viking Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 3.7% of Viking Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Cardax has a beta of 1.02, indicating that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Viking Therapeutics has a beta of 1.69, indicating that its share price is 69% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Cardax and Viking Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cardax -1,082.47% N/A -344.96% Viking Therapeutics N/A -23.31% -22.12%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Cardax and Viking Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cardax 0 0 0 0 N/A Viking Therapeutics 0 0 8 0 3.00

Viking Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $15.57, suggesting a potential upside of 200.61%. Given Viking Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Viking Therapeutics is more favorable than Cardax.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Cardax and Viking Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cardax $540,000.00 1.07 -$5.06 million ($7.07) -0.10 Viking Therapeutics N/A N/A -$39.49 million ($0.71) -7.30

Cardax has higher revenue and earnings than Viking Therapeutics. Viking Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cardax, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Viking Therapeutics beats Cardax on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cardax Company Profile

Cardax, Inc. is a development stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in development of pharmaceuticals for chronic diseases driven by inflammation. The firm It focuses on astaxanthin, a powerful and safe naturally occurring anti-inflammatory without the side effects of currently marketed anti-inflammatories. Its product platform includes pharmaceutical candidates CDX-101 and CDX-301; and dietary supplements ZanthoSyn. The company was founded on February 7, 2014 and is headquartered in Honolulu, HI.

Viking Therapeutics Company Profile

Viking Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of novel therapies for patients suffering from metabolic and endocrine disorders. The firm’s clinical program VK5211, treats patients recovering from non-elective hip fracture surgery. It also specializes in development of VK2809 and VK0214. The company was founded by Brian Lian and Michael A. Dinerman on September 24, 2012 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

