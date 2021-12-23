Comparing Mid-Southern Bancorp (MSVB) & Its Rivals

Mid-Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ: MSVB) is one of 320 public companies in the “State commercial banks” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Mid-Southern Bancorp to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Dividends

Get Mid-Southern Bancorp alerts:

Mid-Southern Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Mid-Southern Bancorp pays out 32.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “State commercial banks” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.2% and pay out 25.4% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Mid-Southern Bancorp has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Mid-Southern Bancorp lags its rivals as a dividend stock, given its lower dividend yield and higher payout ratio.

This table compares Mid-Southern Bancorp and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Mid-Southern Bancorp $8.32 million $1.19 million 30.94 Mid-Southern Bancorp Competitors $1.21 billion $218.31 million 12.22

Mid-Southern Bancorp’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Mid-Southern Bancorp. Mid-Southern Bancorp is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

23.8% of Mid-Southern Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.9% of shares of all “State commercial banks” companies are held by institutional investors. 8.4% of Mid-Southern Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 11.7% of shares of all “State commercial banks” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Mid-Southern Bancorp and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mid-Southern Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Mid-Southern Bancorp Competitors 2151 8950 7251 510 2.32

As a group, “State commercial banks” companies have a potential upside of 10.19%. Given Mid-Southern Bancorp’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Mid-Southern Bancorp has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Volatility & Risk

Mid-Southern Bancorp has a beta of 0.27, meaning that its share price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mid-Southern Bancorp’s rivals have a beta of 0.54, meaning that their average share price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Mid-Southern Bancorp and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mid-Southern Bancorp 16.59% N/A N/A Mid-Southern Bancorp Competitors 28.83% 12.43% 1.27%

Summary

Mid-Southern Bancorp rivals beat Mid-Southern Bancorp on 11 of the 12 factors compared.

About Mid-Southern Bancorp

Mid-Southern Bancorp, Inc. is the savings and loan holding company of Mid-Southern Savings Bank, which it originates one-to-four family residential real estate mortgage loans inclusion home equity lines of credit, commerical, multifamily real estate, and construction loans. It also offers commerical business and other consumer loans. The company was founded on July 11, 2018 and is headquartered in Salem, IN.

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-Southern Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-Southern Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.