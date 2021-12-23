Comparing Nautilus Biotechnology (NASDAQ:NAUT) and Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO)

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) and Nautilus Biotechnology (NASDAQ:NAUT) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Bio-Rad Laboratories and Nautilus Biotechnology, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bio-Rad Laboratories 0 0 3 0 3.00 Nautilus Biotechnology 0 1 2 0 2.67

Bio-Rad Laboratories presently has a consensus target price of $801.67, indicating a potential upside of 6.48%. Nautilus Biotechnology has a consensus target price of $11.50, indicating a potential upside of 85.19%. Given Nautilus Biotechnology’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Nautilus Biotechnology is more favorable than Bio-Rad Laboratories.

Profitability

This table compares Bio-Rad Laboratories and Nautilus Biotechnology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bio-Rad Laboratories 223.47% 4.19% 3.21% Nautilus Biotechnology N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

64.1% of Bio-Rad Laboratories shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.3% of Nautilus Biotechnology shares are held by institutional investors. 27.7% of Bio-Rad Laboratories shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Bio-Rad Laboratories and Nautilus Biotechnology’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bio-Rad Laboratories $2.55 billion 8.85 $3.81 billion $220.47 3.41 Nautilus Biotechnology N/A N/A -$520,000.00 N/A N/A

Bio-Rad Laboratories has higher revenue and earnings than Nautilus Biotechnology.

Summary

Bio-Rad Laboratories beats Nautilus Biotechnology on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Company Profile

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. engages in the development and production of specialty chemicals used in biochemical, pharmaceutical, and other life science research applications. It operates through the Life Sciences and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments. The Clinical Diagnostics segment designs, manufactures, sells, and supports test systems, informatics systems, and test kits. The company was founded by David S. Schwartz and Alice N. Schwartz in 1952 and is headquartered in Hercules, CA.

Nautilus Biotechnology Company Profile

Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc., a development stage life sciences company, engages in creating platform technology for quantifying and unlocking the complexity of the proteome. It operates Nautilus Proteomic Analysis Platform, an integrated single-molecule protein analysis platform that leverages a nanofabricated, large-scale, single-molecule protein array, multi-cycle imaging, and machine learning analysis to potentially identify and quantify the proteome. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

