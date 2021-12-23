Compass Group (LON:CPG) Reaches New 52-Week High at $1,670.00

Compass Group PLC (LON:CPG)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,670 ($22.06) and last traded at GBX 1,649 ($21.79), with a volume of 2459615 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,621.50 ($21.42).

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CPG. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,740 ($22.99) price objective on shares of Compass Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Compass Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,680 ($22.20) price objective on shares of Compass Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,720 ($22.72) price objective on shares of Compass Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Compass Group in a report on Monday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,547 ($20.44).

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,533.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2,652.34. The stock has a market cap of £29.42 billion and a PE ratio of 82.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.40, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be given a GBX 14 ($0.18) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th.

In other news, insider Palmer Brown sold 13,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,455 ($19.22), for a total value of £189,732 ($250,669.84).

Compass Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. It serves business and industry; healthcare and senior living market; education; sports and leisure; and defense, offshore, and remote sectors. The company also offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

